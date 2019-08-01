Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Sunday morning service was opened with music and prayer then Donna Lewis sang a beautiful special. Trae and Kendra Shelton each read some scripture then Kendra sang a beautiful praise song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Jeremiah 17:8,”The Process, Conviction, Salvation, Guided by Encouragement.”

Delmar had his appointment to get his pacemaker checked and it was doing fine.

I had my regular checkup and everything was fine. My back is still unstable so I’m having to continue wearing the brace for at least three more months.

Visitors in our home this week were Rusty and Becky Carter, Bevy Moore, Donna Bannister, Shirley Smith, Dennis and Malissa Spanhauer, Preston Breshears and Brenda Potter.

We have been being blessed with some cucumbers and tomatoes from the garden of our friends, Larry and Debbie Chance.

Until next week I am so thankful that Jesus gave His life for mine.