Skyline Welcomes New Administrator

Photo submitted

Mr. Donnie Luna is the new principal / superintendent at the Skyline R-2 School District for the 2019-20 school year.

Mr. Luna has served in education for 18 years, with nine years in the classroom teaching second grade, and middle and high school math. His experience as an administrator spans nine years.

Mr. Luna was raised in the Dora area. He currently lives on a farm, and is in the process of building a new house.

He has two children, a son in high school and daughter in fourth-grade.

Mr. Luna says he is looking forward to a great year at Skyline, and a productive year for students and staff.