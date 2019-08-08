Skyline Volunteer Fire Department Picnic August 9 & 10

The Skyline Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual fundraiser picnic on August 9 and 10.

Activities start at 6 p.m. each evening at the fire station located near the junction of Highways 76 and C.

There will be prizes, bluegrass and gospel music, and a concession stand offering fried catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs and more.

Games will include bingo, archery, bounce house, cake walk, Skyline golf, dart throw, duck pond, dime toss, ring toss, ball toss, and Skyline’s unique barrel train.

Bring your lawn chairs and join us both nights for fun for the whole family.