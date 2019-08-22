Skyline School Gets Emergency Heart Gear

Jerry Sartor, representing the Ava Ambulance District, recently presented Skyline School with a new Automated External Defibrillator (AED). The new AED is shown above in a case which will be placed on the wall near the gym. Bridget Hicks, right, accepted the donation. Since Skyline is a rural school, response time for emergency personnel may be longer so the equipment is extremely helpful.
