Skyline School Board Met August 22

Skyline School Board held a meeting Thursday, August 22nd, and the following actions were approved.
– The district tax rate was set at 2.7722 for school year of 2019-20.
– The bus routes and times were approved for the year.
– The board approved to transport students who lived within a mile from the school.
– Program evaluations for Facilities, Safety, Transportation, and Assessment were all approved.
– 1/2% of PD money was transferred to transportation per new legislation passed this summer. ($2100).
– The board approved to change the calendar to make Feb 14 a professional development day. (Gerry Brooks at West Plains Civic Center)
– Current enrollment is 87 and 16 PK. (88 as of Aug. 26)
– The board approved hiring Samantha Adler as Pre-K paraprofessional.
– Extra duty stipends were approved for archery, yearbook, cheerleading, and technology.