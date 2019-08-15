Skyline R-II Notice of Public Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Skyline R-II Board of Education will hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 6:45 p.m. in the Skyline R-II Board room. The hearing will be held to allow the public to comment on the proposed tax rate for the 2019-2020 school year.

SKYLINE R-II BOARD OF EDUCATION

by: Steve Moody, Board President

Posted: August 12, 2019 at the following locations: Skyline R-II School, Jct. of Hwy. C & 76, Norwood; Henson’s (Champion) Store, Hwy WWW, Norwood; Douglas County newspaper.