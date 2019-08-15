Skyles Named Resident Assistant At CMU

FAYETTE, Mo. –– Central Methodist University student Colton Skyles, an education and physical education double major from Ava, Mo., has been named a CMU resident hall assistant for the 2019-20 academic year.

The role of the residential life staff, which includes a hall director and assistants for each residence hall, is to provide support for students living on campus.

The resident assistants are first in line to assist new and returning students with their needs. They help others work out personal, physical, emotional, and safety issues. They are incredibly important to the overall on-campus experience, and have been undergoing training to ensure they are adequately prepared.

Skyles has been assigned to Woodward Hall, a mostly freshmen hall for men.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.