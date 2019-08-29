Sign Improvement Work Planned for State Routes in 14 Southwest Missouri Counties Started Aug. 26

SW DISTRICT –– Drivers can expect one-lane traffic, lane closings and possible traffic delays during a project to improve road signs in 14 counties that started this week on Aug. 26, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Contractor crews will install new curve signs in various locations. The new signs are being installed to comply with federal standards.

New, brighter “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs will replace the current ones on various four-lane highway interchanges to combat wrong-way crashes. The contractor will replace as many signs as possible with the available money.

Here’s a look the project:

• Curve signs on various low-volume routes in Christian, Barry, Newton and Benton counties

• “Wrong Way” and “Do Not Enter” signs:

– Bates County, I-49

– Benton County, U.S. Route 65

– Christian County, U.S. Route 65

– Greene County, U.S. Route 65, U.S. Route 60

– Henry County, Missouri Route 7, Missouri Route 13

– Jasper County, Missouri Route 249, Missouri Route 171

– McDonald County, I-49, and Missouri Route 59

– Newton County, I-49

– Polk County, MO Route 13

– St. Clair County, MO Route 13

– Stone County – MO Route 13

– Taney County – U.S. Route 65, and Missouri Route 465

– Webster County, U.S. Route 60.

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zones, and weather delays may alter the work schedule.

Additional project information:

Prime contractor: James H. Drew Corporation, of Sedalia, Mo.

Complete date: April 30, 2020.

Total project cost: $927,000.