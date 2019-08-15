School Menus August 19-23

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, August 19 Breakfast pizza, bananas.
- Tuesday, August 20 Sausage pancake on a stick, orange smiles.
- Wednesday, August 21 Mini cinnis, bananas.
- Thursday, August 22 Cereal, cheese stick, applesauce.
- Friday, August 23 Pumpkin muffin with yogurt, apple.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, August 19 Chicken strips with Italian bread, turkey club wrap, nacho munchable, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.
- Tuesday, August 20 Spaghetti and meatballs with Italian bread, cheese pizza, popcorn chicken munchable, strawberry chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, cinnamon apples, milk.
- Wednesday, August 21 Chicken patty, baked ham, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, pineapple, hot roll, and milk.
- Thursday, August 22 Cheeseburger, crispito, pizza munchables, taco salad, cornbread, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, pears, milk.
- Friday, August 23 Super nachos, scrambled eggs with pancakes and syrup, turkey jack sandwich, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, tropical fruit, and milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Monday, August 19 Chicken strips, popcorn chicken wrap, salad bar, pizza/calzone bar, roasted vegetables, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.
- Tuesday, August 20 Frito® pie, ham and cheese sandwich, salad bar, baked potato bar, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, cinnamon apples, milk.
- Wednesday, August 21 Chicken patty, baked ham, salad bar, specialty bar, wrap bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, pineapple, hot roll, milk.
- Thursday, August 22 Cheeseburger, turkey club sub, salad bar, hot dog bar, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, pears, milk.
- Friday, August 23 Super nachos, crispito, salad bar, specialty bar, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, refried beans, fresh fruit, tropical fruit, milk.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Monday, August 19 Crispy chicken wrap, cheeseburger, hot dog on bun, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, club sandwich, egg salad roll, ham and cheese roll up, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.
- Tuesday, August 20 Frito® pie, turkey club sub, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, chicken nuggets with Italian bread, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchabes, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, baked potato bar with focaccia bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, fresh fruit, cinnamon apples, milk.
- Wednesday, August 21 Chicken patty with hot roll, Italian sub, cheeseburger, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, friend chicken salad sandwich, Hawaiian BBQ pork wrap, wrap bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, and milk.
- Thursday, August 22 Turkey club sub, chicken patty on bun, spicy chicken sandwich, corn dog, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, hot dog bar with three cheese mac & cheese, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, pears and milk.
- Friday August 23 Super nachos, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, chicken po’ boy, buffalo chicken wrap, cottage cheese with fruit and muffin, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, tropical fruit, milk.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, August 19 French toast sticks, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Tuesday, August 20 Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, August 21 Breakfast pizza, yogurt cup, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, August 22 Biscuit, gravy, sausage patty, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Friday, August 23 Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, August 19 Sloppy Joes, potato wedges, fresh veggies, ranch, grapes, cookie, and milk.
- Tuesday, August 20 Ravioli with meat sauce, salad, green beans, bread sticks, Mandarin oranges, & milk.
- Wednesday, August 21 Chicken patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, cake, strawberries, roll, and milk.
- Thursday, August 22 Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato, French fries, fresh veggies, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, August 23 Ham & cheese sandwich, cheddar sun chips, pork and beans, Jello, banana & milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, August 19 Breakfast pizza, juice, milk.
- Tuesday, August 20 Pancakes, sausage link, juice, milk.
- Wednesday, August 21 Egg McMuffin, juice, milk.
- Thursday, August 22 Oatmeal, toast, juice, milk.
- Friday, August 16 Biscuit, gravy or sausage, juice, milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
- Monday, August 19 Sloppy Joe, corn, fruit, milk.
- Tuesday, August 20 Chicken & noodles, salad bar, fruit, milk.
- Wednesday, August 21 Grilled cheese sandwich, baby carrots, fruit, milk.
- Thursday, August 22 Frito® pie, salad bar, fruit, milk.
- Friday, August 23 Spaghetti with meat, garlic cheese biscuit, green beans, fruit, milk.