School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 2 Labor Day – No School.
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 Egg and cheese breakfast sandwich, apple, fruit juice, milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 Mini bagels, banana, fruit juice, milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 5 Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce, fruit juice, milk.
- Friday, Sept. 6 Mini pancakes, pineapple, fruit juice, milk
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 2 Labor Day – No School.
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 – Chicken and waffles with syrup, turkey and cheese sandwich, popcorn chicken munchable, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, French fries with ketchup, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 Chicken patty, corn dog, nacho munchable, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, fresh fruit, pears, hot roll, milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 5 Chicken nachos with white queso, chicken Alfredo, chicken salad sandwich, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, cheesy cauliflower popcorn, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.
- Friday, Sept. 6 Pepperoni pizza, beef burrito, turkey jack sandwich, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 2 Labor Day – No School.
- No menus available for Sept. 2-6.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 2 School’s out for Labor Day.
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 Pizza quesadilla, cheeseburger, corn dog, hot dog on bun, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, chicken salad sandwich, chicken Caesar salad, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, orange pineapple mix, milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 Chicken patty with hot roll, cheeseburger, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, corn dog, salad bar, egg salad sandwich, strawberry cucumber and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese roll up, mac and cheese bar, fresh garden salad, corn, mashed potatoes with gravy, fresh fruit, pears, milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 5 Smothered burrito, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, Chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac and cheese, fresh garden salad, buffalo cauliflower bites, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.
- Friday Sept. 6 Fish and chips, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, south of the border bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, Parmesan roasted carrots, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, milk.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 2 School’s out for Labor Day.
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 Breakfast bar, yogurt, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 5 Biscuit, gravy, sausage patty, fruit juice, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 6 Cereal, Pop Tart, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 2 School’s out for Labor Day.
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 Spaghetti w/meatballs and sauce, bread stick, salad w/ranch dressing, fruit, chocolate chip cookie and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept 5 Chicken nuggets, tater tots, baked beans, baby carrots, broccoli and cucumber slices w/ranch, mixed fruit and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 6 Pizza, peas, salad w/tomatoes, ranch dressing, rice krispie treat, fruit, and milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, Sept. 2 School’s out for Labor Day.
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 Sausage biscuit, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 Bacon quiche, hash brown, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 5 French toast, sausage link, juice, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 6 Cereal, toast & jelly, juice, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
- Monday, Sept. 2 School’s out for Labor Day.
- Tuesday, Sept. 3 Turkey salad with crackers, lettuce with toppings, fruit, and milk.
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 Goulash, corn, fruit bar, milk.
- Thursday, Sept. 5 Pulled pork sandwich, salad bar, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, Sept. 6 BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit and milk.