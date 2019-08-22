School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Monday, August 26 Mini waffles, applesauce.
- Tuesday, August 27 Cereal, cheese stick, apple.
- Wednesday, August 28 Mini bagels, banana.
- Thursday, August 29 Mini cinnis, orange smiles.
- Friday, August 30 Sausage biscuit, banana.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Monday, August 26 Grilled cheese sandwich, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, popcorn chicken munchable, taco salad, cornbread, French fries with ketchup, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges, fresh fruit, milk.
- Tuesday, August 27 BBQ rib on bun, roast beef melt, nacho munchable, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, Texas pintos, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, milk.
- Wednesday, August 28 Chicken patty, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Mandarin orange chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, hot roll, and milk.
- Thursday, August 29 Chicken nuggets, ham and cheese sandwich, pizza munchables, chicken bacon ranch salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.
- Friday, August 30 Tony’s® pizza, crispy chicken wrap, turkey jack sandwich, strawberry chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple, and milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Monday, August 26 Grilled cheese sandwich, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, cornbread, south of border bar, French fries with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, Mandarin oranges, milk.
- Tuesday, August 27 Beef enchiladas, chicken pizza sandwich, salad bar, blueberry muffin, island bar, Texas pintos, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, milk.
- Wednesday, August 28 Meatloaf, chicken patty, salad bar, hot dog bar, mashed potatoes with gravy glazed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, hot roll, milk.
- Thursday, August 29 Meatball sub, chicken tacos, salad bar, Italian bread, nacho/taco bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce, fresh fruit, milk.
- Friday, August 30 Sloppy Joe, Tony’s® pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, breakfast bar, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple, milk.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Monday, August 26 Bacon pickle grilled cheese, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, hot dog on bun, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, south of the border bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, French fries with ketchup, fresh fruit, Mandarin ornages, milk.
- Tuesday, August 27 Chicken pizza sandwich, cheeseburger, corn dog, chicken strips with Italian bread, salad bar, chicken Po’ boy, cottage cheese with fruit and muffin, seven layer dip, island bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, fresh fruit, banana orange mix, milk.
- Wednesday, August 28 Chicken patty with hot roll, turkey club sub, cheeseburger, corn dog, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, Thai chili noodle salad, hot dog bar with three cheese mac & cheese, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, fresh fruit, peaches, milk.
- Thursday, August 29 Chicken tacos, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, corn dog, salad bar, cheesy chicken Caesar sandwich, strawberry, cucumber and chicken salad with blueberry muffin, ham and cheese roll up, nacho/taco bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, corn, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.
- Friday August 30 Sloppy Joe, Tony’s® pizza, cheeseburger, spicy chicken sandwich, salad bar, bacon turkey avocado club, nacho munchable, fried chicken salad sandwich, breakfast bar, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, pineapple, milk.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Monday, August 26 Pancakes & sausage on a stick, syrup, strawberries, juice, and milk.
- Tuesday, August 27 Cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Wednesday, August 28 Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Thursday, August 29 Cinnamon roll, sausage patty, biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.
- Friday, August 30 Cereal, cinnamon toast, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Monday, August 26 Lasagna, bread stick, tossed salad, fruit, and milk.
- Tuesday, August 27 Cashew chicken, egg roll, rice, carrots, pears, and milk.
- Wednesday, August 28 BBQ pork patties, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches, and milk.
- Thursday, August 29 Walking taco, salsa, refried beans, corn, fruit, and milk.
- Friday, August 30 Pizza, salad, peas, banana, brownie, and milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Monday, August 26 Bacon, egg, cheese biscuit, juice, milk.
- Tuesday, August 27 Pancakes, sausage link, juice, milk.
- Wednesday, August 28 Cereal, muffin, juice, milk.
- Thursday, August 29 Biscuit, gravy or sausage, juice, milk.
- Friday, August 30 Scrambled eggs, toast, juice, milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
- Monday, August 26 Chicken patty on bun, Sun® Chips, baby carrots, fruit, milk.
- Tuesday, August 27 Corndog, salad bar, fruit, milk.
- Wednesday, August 28 Cashew chicken, mixed vegetables, fruit bar, milk.
- Thursday, August 29 Enchilada, refried beans, school house salad, fruit, milk.
- Friday, August 30 Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, milk.