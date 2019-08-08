School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
- Thursday, August 15 Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce.
- Friday, August 16 Mini pancakes, pineapple.
Ava Elementary School Lunch Menu
- Thursday, August 15 Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, popcorn chicken wrap, pizza munchables, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, French Fries with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.
- Friday, August 16 Tony’s pizza®, sloppy Joe, turkey jack sandwich, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, strawberry banana mix, fresh fruit, milk.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
- Thursday, August 15 Bacon, egg, and cheese flatbread, BBQ chicken on bun, salad bar, blueberry muffin, hot dog bar, French fries with ketchup, fresh garden salad, fresh fruit, applesauce, milk.
- Friday, August 16 Tony’s® pizza, beef burrito, salad bar, pineapple muffin, south of the border bar, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing, fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix, milk.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
- Thursday, August 15 BBQ chicken on bun, cheeseburger, chicken patty on bun, BBQ rib on bun, salad bar, crispy chicken wrap, Elvis burrito with yogurt, chicken Caesar salad with hot roll, hot dog bar with 3 cheese mac & cheese, fresh garden salad, tater tots with ketchup, fresh fruit, applesauce.
- Friday August 16 Beef burrito, Tony’s® pizza, peanut butter and jelly sandwich with yogurt, corn dog, salad bar, chicken salad sandwich, pizza munchables, turkey chef salad with Italian bread, south of the border bar with Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, baby carrots with ranch dressing fresh fruit, strawberry banana mix.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
- Thursday, August 15 Cereal, Poptart, fruit, juice and milk.
- Friday, August 16 Biscuit, gravey, yogurt/fruit parfait, juice and milk.
- Plainview School Lunch Menu
- Thursday, August 15 Corn dog, tater tots, baked beans, baby carrots, and cucumber slices w/ranch, mixed fruit, and milk.
- Friday, August 16 Pizza, corn, salad w/tomatoes, ranch dressing, rice krispie treat, fruit and milk.
Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu
- Thursday, August 15 Sausage biscuit, juice, milk.
- Friday, August 16 Biscuit, sausage or gravy, juice, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
- Thursday, August 15 Hotdog, Sun chips, baby carrots, fruit and milk.
- Friday, August 16 Hamburger, tater tots or fries, vegetable medley, fruit and milk.