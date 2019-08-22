Sandy- Sonya Hodges

Some gathered for prayer at 9:30 a.m. We began our 10 a.m. service with prayer by Doyle Humbyrd followed by the devotional reading from Hebrews 13. Happy birthday was sung to Dwight Wilson, Jenin Humbyrd, Jailyn Wilson and Danny Johnson and happy anniversary to Clay & Dawnya McFarlin. The offertory prayer was prayed by Stan Humbyrd as he and Jerry Pitts received our Lord’s tithes and offerings. The Humbyrd family sang, We Will Remember.

Pastor Neal shared about Brother Raja’s ministry in India and read from Acts 8.

Our evening service began with congregational singing. Pastor Neal ministered from Ezekiel 23. We were dismissed in prayer by Doyle Humbyrd.

Last week (Aug. 11) in our services, Happy birthday was sung to Brad Siler and Loren Caswell.

Please join us Wednesdays at 6:30 pm for prayer meeting followed by Bible Study at 7 pm. Remember to pray for lost loved ones and friends, our nation and leaders, Christians around the world and for God’s people, Israel.