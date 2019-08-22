When you live so well, dying comes with no regrets. Roy Freeman lived his 24,592 days of life well, until his final breath on August 18, 2019.

His life could be best summed up in one word … LOVE. He loved and he was loved. He waved at every passing car, greeted everyone with a jolly hello, gave a firm handshake and a bear hug, and created some of the most hilarious and memorable experiences for everyone around him. Roy was extraordinary in every way. His touch reached far beyond his imagination, and now the stories of his love flow.

He was the 5th child born to Lester and Alta Freeman in Mountain Grove, Missouri on April 19, 1952. While he didn’t know it at the time, his life was forever changed on the night of October 30th, 1970 when he met a beautiful red headed teenager at the Ava High School football game. She would forever be his sweetheart. This was the beginning of the greatest love story ever told, the story of Roy and Linda Freeman. They married in 1972 and went on to build a family, a business, a life and a legacy.

Roy and Linda have been inseparable throughout the decades. Where one was, the other was sure to be there. Their love through the years has instructed countless other couples in the ways of marriage and priorities. To see them in public, you would assume this couple married 47 years were newlyweds. So in love and always showing it in every way. How perfectly fitting Linda’s face would be the last thing his eyes would behold before opening in Heaven. How perfect her kiss was the final touch of his earthly life. It was just as he had wished.

He proudly served his country in the US National Guard for 6 years. He was a provider for his family, working hard to ensure every need was met and every joy was offered. Countless families today live in homes and use buildings built by his hands. His fingerprints are everywhere as his gifts of designing, creating and building outlive him. He was a fair man, always striving to do the right thing, doing business on a handshake, and building relationships along the way. His construction business was a pillar in Ava and the surrounding areas for over 35 years.

Roy was the epitome of happiness regardless of circumstances. He was forever smiling, always laughing, inviting others into his infectious love of life. He made each family member, each friend, and even strangers feel as if they were surely his absolute favorite. He was strong, yet so gentle; powerful, yet humble. He was a man of tremendous faith and when Jesus called he was ready to go without hesitation. His final words on earth came in 3 sentences: “Run to the light. We’ve earned this. Set the table.” No doubt, he was surely met by his savior with “well done my good and faithful servant” and perhaps it was followed by “you’re not going to believe the buildings here, come build with me.”

He loved good food, Mama’s coconut cream pies, 70’s music, the shade of big oak trees, sweet tea, family photos and happy people. All of these things will be exactly how we celebrate his life. His request was to not have a traditional funeral service. No sadness or tears, but rather one big happy picnic in his backyard with all the people he knew and loved. His favorite things and favorite people will gather to honor his request of celebration on Sunday, September 29th from 1:30 to 5:00 pm. The picnic will be in the backyard of their new home being built at 431 Maple Ridge Branch in Forsyth, MO. Bring a lawn chair and food to share, along with happy stories of a life well lived.

His legacy will live on through his wife Linda, their son Mike Freeman with wife Wendee, their 5 children and 3 grandchildren; as well as Roy and Linda’s daughter Pamela Crim with her husband Lonnie, and their 3 children.

He is the brother of Kenneth Freeman, Don Freeman, Bonnie Freeman, Troy Freeman, Denny Freeman, Clay Freeman, Sherry Miller and Joy Freeman. He was preceded in death by his siblings Kenneth and Joy, as well as his parents.

The world will miss Roy Freeman, but it is forever changed by him.