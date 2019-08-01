Route 65 Widening Update for Week of July 29

• Nighttime lane closings on Route 65 for shoulder paving/barrier wall construction in median

Work Scheduled:

• Paving shoulders and building median barrier wall in Route 65 median between a point south of Evans Road and Christian County Route CC/J

• Building approach pavement and other work on widened portion of southbound Route 65 Farmers Branch bridge

Traffic Impacts:

• Nighttime lane closings on Route 65 between Evans Road and Christian County Routes CC/J. Work hours: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Equipment moving in and out of work areas, especially during nighttime hours

• Southbound Route 65 traffic shifted to right at Farmers Branch. Two lanes remain open across bridge.

• Southbound Route 65 speed limit reduced to 55 mph

Prime contractor is Millstone Weber, LLC of St. Charles, Mo.

The estimated total project cost is $10.2 million.

The project is scheduled for completion in late September 2019.