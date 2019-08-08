Route 65: Final Phase 

MoDOT is asking drivers to find alternate southbound routes, rather than the southbound Route 65 in Springfield when traveling the city. Alternate routes include Blackman Road, Route 125, Glenstone Avenue and Kansas Expressway.

Traffic backups are occurring on southbound Route 65 at Sunshine Street due to the closing of highway between Sunshine Street and Battlefield Road.

Signed detours include:

• West detour: I-44 to eastbound Missouri Route 360 to eastbound U.S. Route 60 to southbound Route 65

• East detour: I-44 to Missouri Route 125 to westbound U.S. 60 to southbound Route 65

Temporary traffic signals in full operation at Battlefield Road and Blackman Road and at Greene County Route D and Route 125

Project Closures:

• Sunday-Saturday, August 4-10

All southbound lanes of Route 65 are closed between Sunshine Street and Battlefield Road

Southbound on ramp from Sunshine Street to Route 65 is closed

Southbound off ramp from Route 65 to Battlefield Road is closed

• Saturday-Tuesday, Aug. 10-20

All southbound lanes of Route 65 closed between Battlefield Road and Route 60

Southbound Route 65 is open between Sunshine Street and Battlefield Road, but reduced to one lane

Southbound on ramp from Battlefield Road to Route 65 closed

Southbound Route 65-to- westbound Route 60 ramp closed

All lanes of Route 65 will be open during the Labor Day holiday, Tuesday-Friday, Aug. 20-Sept. 6

Total Project Cost: $8.1 million