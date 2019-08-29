Robbyn Renee Myers, age 52, of Portland Oregon passed away on August 20, 2019 of natural causes.

Robbyn was born July 19, 1967, in El Dorado, Kansas, the daughter of Leroy and Earnesteen Myers.

Both parents and brother Steve preceded her in death, along with both sets of grandparents.

Survivors include a sister, Teresa Hedrick; brothers Scott and Jeff, of Kansas, and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation is under the care of the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Ava Cemetery next to her parents, at a date to be announced.