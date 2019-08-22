Roaring River State Park Continues to Offer Summer Bluegrass Concert Series 

JEFFERSON CITY –– The Bluegrass Music Concert Series continues at Roaring River State Park. The free shows featuring local bluegrass bands take place 7 to 9 p.m. every Friday throughout the summer at the park amphitheater.

The schedule includes:

Aug. 23 – The Flyin’ Buzzards Aug. 30 – The Mayfield’s Bluegrass Band Aug. 31 – The Flyin’ Buzzards Sept. 6 – The Flyin’ Buzzards Sept. 13 – James River Drifters Sept. 20 – The Flyin’ Buzzards Sept. 27 – Ozark Mountain Revival



Bench seating is available at the amphitheater, but attendees are welcome bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County, in southwest Missouri.

For more information about the event, contact the park office at 417-847-2539.