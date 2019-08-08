Retired School Personnel to Meet

The Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel (RSP) will meet Tuesday, August 13 at Gainesville.

Douglas and Ozark Counties Retired School Personnel will meet for lunch Tuesday, August 13 at 11:30 in Gainesville at the Senior and Community Center on Highway 5 north of town. Karla Eslinger, 144th District Representative, is scheduled to be the guest speaker to bring us up to date on what has been going on in Jefferson City this year.

All Public School Retirees living in the area are invited to attend this meeting.