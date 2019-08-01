Commercial motor vehicle awareness campaign runs through summer.

JEFFERSON CITY – Respect the Load. Share the Road. That’s the message you’ll be seeing across Missouri August 5-31 in a statewide campaign urging drivers to drive safely around big rigs. In turn, commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers will be reminded to obey traffic laws, use their seat belts, slow down and pay attention.

“There were 146 people killed involving a CMV in 2018, with nearly 80% being drivers or passengers of other vehicles,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway and traffic engineer. “Please don’t risk your life by driving aggressively around big trucks.”

Commercial motor vehicles make up 20% of Missouri’s interstate traffic, carry goods from coast to coast and are a vital part of our nation’s economy. They also provide critical services many Missourians rely on every day. When crashes involving tractor trailers happen, the disproportionate size of the large truck versus a car means those crashes can often involve serious injuries, or worse. Research shows that in the majority of these crashes, drivers of passenger cars unnecessarily endanger themselves by not paying attention and driving aggressively around big rigs. That’s why it’s so important for all motorists to drive safely around big trucks. Respect the load. Share the road.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety offers the following tips for driving safely around big rigs.

Don’t cut off large trucks or buses. Make sure you can see the truck’s cab lights in your rearview mirror before moving back into your original lane.

Stay out of the “No Zone.” Big rigs have large blind spots on either side and up to 200 feet behind a vehicle. Pass only on the left side.

Watch your following distance. Keep a safety cushion around trucks. Can you see the truck’s side mirrors? If not, the driver cannot see you.

Sharing the road with commercial motor vehicles is a necessary part of travel. For more information on the Commercial Motor Vehicle Awareness Campaign, visit www.saveMOlives.com.