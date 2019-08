Michael Boyink/Herald

The Big White Farmhouse at Brownbranch, a new resale shop/thrift store located at 122 Campbell Ranch Road in Brownbranch celebrated its grand opening last week with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting. In the photo are (left to right) Judy Shields, Ava Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Grace Hartman, Ken Thomas, Sarah Hartman, Samuel Thomas, Journey Thomas, Promise Thomas, Marisol Thomas, AJ Thomas, Haven Thomas, Richard Sturgeon, and Dick Salgado.