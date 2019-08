BID NOTICE

The Ava Housing Authority will be accepting bids for the replacement of the central air unit in the office. Bid packets may be picked up at 802 Shelton Ave in Ava MO, between 8:00 A.M. and 12:00 Noon, Monday through Friday. Bids will be due August 26, 2019 at noon. You may contact Greg Thompson for further information at 417 683 5252.