Renee’ Marie Sudbury, 45 years, 4 months, 19 days old, of Latimer, Kansas (formerly of Ava, Missouri)passed away on August 4, 2019 at her home in Latimer, KS.

Renee’ was born March 15, 1974 in Turlock, CA to Ron and Sally (Largent) Sudbury.

Renee’ and Michael Etenburn have had 26 wonderful years together and were blessed with two children, Keagan and Kendra.

Renee’ moved to Ava with her grandmother, Leva and she attended and graduated from Ava High School. She worked at Sonic, Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare, Ruby Gardens and had also did some substitute teaching in Ava. Renee’ was a Christian.

Her joy was being with her family. Family meant so much to her.

Renee’ was preceded in death by her mother, Sally, her grandmother, Leva Mae Sudbury Potter.

She is survived by her companion, Mike Etenburn, two children, Keagan and Kendra Etenburn of Latimer, KS, one grandson, Zeke Henry, her father, Ron Sudbury of Ava, MO, her two uncles, Mike & Don Sudbury of Ava, an aunt, Mary Bennett of CA, other aunts, and uncles, and numerous other family and friends.

Memorial Services for Renee’ will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial of her ashes in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Wasola by her grandmother, Leva Sudbury Potter per her request. Officiating will be Pastor Buddy Boyd. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.