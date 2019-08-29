Reminder:  7th Annual Silvey Stampede Is This Friday Night

The Ava Cross Country team is hosting the 7th annual Silvey Stampede at the Ava football and track complex Friday, Sept. 6 before the home football game that evening when the Ava Bears face the Hallsville Indians.

The cost to participate is $10 for school age students and younger; $12 for adults. The fee includes a commemorative t-shirt.

Runners may enter on the day of the race, and still receive a shirt. Late or ‘day of’ entries may pick up shirts the following week at the elementary school office.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Ava Cross Country team.

For questions, please contact Liz Kyger, (417) 683-0785, or Melissa Dalton, (417) 683-5450.