Red Bank – Alice Lirley

August 26 – Hello everyone. I’m loving this cooler weather. How about you? I’m sure there are some more extra hot days in our future, but it is nice to have a break so we can cool off a little.

Jake Hampton opened the Red Bank Worship service by leading in the singing of hymns. A warm welcome was provided by Gary Lirley. Eloise Hallmark had a birthday last week so we sang “Happy Birthday” to her. Singing special music was Eloise Hallmark.

Living our lives by being faithful to God was the main theme for the morning message. Gary Lirley was our speaker. 2 Chronicles 16 was the focus Scripture. Gary said that it is rather easy to determine the outcome of great leadership by reading in the old testament how the kings of that time lost all they had gained when they began to react to their own selfish desires instead of making decisions that complied with God’s instructions. Asa, the king of Judah was known to be a Godly king, and he ruled without wars until he began to rely on the promises of the king of Syria instead of listening to God. King Asa was well warned when Hanani, the prophet said to him, “For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him. Herein thou hast done foolishly; therefore from henceforth thou shalt have wars” (2 Chron. 16:9).

In chapter 17 we read how Asa’s son, Jehoshaphat, became king after the death of his father. Even though, Asa had used bad judgment during the last of his reign, he still left a legacy of Godliness for his son to follow. And that he did. God richly blessed his faithfulness to the point that all the kingdoms of lands around Judah made no war against him. Even the greatly feared Philistines brought gifts to King Jehoshaphat. The basic truth is that when we take our eyes off the Lord and shut him out of our lives by filling our time with worldly pleasures, our direction in life can change drastically which may cause it to crumble and fall apart. It is so important that we leave a legacy of faithfulness to God for our children to follow. If they don’t follow in God’s ways, neither will their children. Maybe that’s the source of the problems we are facing now.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley was Jean Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. When Gary and I visited with her, she had painted a new picture and her daughter, Jean, had taken it to get it framed. I just saw it in its first form. I can’t wait to see the finished product.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Remember to pray for each other and especially for the leaders of our country along with those of other countries. Pray that they will seek God’s Will instead of their own.