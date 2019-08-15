Red Bank – Alice Lirley

Hello everyone. With school starting in a few days, this will be a very busy time for many families. There will probably be a lot of last minute shopping to be done; outfitting children with some new clothes. I remember one year that I had to buy our son, Les, all new pants by December of a new school year because he had a sudden growing spurt and had outgrown the new ones we bought him for the new school year. That boy is now a six foot three inch tall man. A very good man, I might add.

Talking about busy, last week proved to be rather busy around here too. Our house was filled with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They all came to visit Gary and me in honor of our sixtieth wedding anniversary. They offered to have a big anniversary party like we did for our fiftieth anniversary, but we declined their offer. We don’t get to see any of them very often so we just wanted to have a good time visiting with them. All our children and most of their family members except for our daughter, Mitzi, and her family were able to come. Mitzi wasn’t able to travel yet because she recently had to have more surgery on her broken ankle. We were sad about that. She so much wanted to be here for all the fun. And, fun we had. Every one pitched in to help cook and wash dishes so there was a lot of visiting going on in the kitchen and dining room. Our son-in-law, our grandson and our great grandson-in-law even took their turn cooking and washing. They are all great guys.

On Sunday morning, after breakfast was over, everyone gathered around Gary and me for a special gift. They all sang in harmony,“You are My Sunshine,” and “Sweeter as the Days Go By.” Now that was a tear jerker for the both of us. Music has been an important element in our family life, and it still is.

We spent the rest of Sunday morning in Church together and then enjoyed eating lunch before many of them had to leave for home. Those visiting in our home were, Les, Jeanine and Hannah Lirley from Oklahoma; Cindy and Dale Jerrell from Florida; Aaron, Brittney and Cali Jerrell from Florida and Allison, Brian and Jasmine Paul from Georgia. Gary and I thank God for each of our children and for their wonderful families. Also visiting with our family at this time was Jeane Huff and James Lirley.

The Worship service at Red Bank opened with the singing of hymns, led by Jake Hampton. Gary Lirley welcomed everyone. It was announced that Red Bank will be presenting a program of gospel music for the residents at HOTO Healthcare Center next Sunday, August 18, at 2:00 pm. We always enjoy doing that. Also the evening service will be our monthly Praise service and fellowship meal. Jake Hampton announced that everyone was invited to attend a prayer walk that was to take place at the Plainview R-8 school that Sunday evening. We all need to keep in constant prayer for our children and their teachers. A time for Prayer request was provided and prayer was offered on behalf of each request.

“Yes,” said Gary, our speaker for the day, “Our lives are always very busy attending to things that we deem important for living, but if we neglect our relationship with God through prayer, supplication and service, then we are definitely leaving out the most important ingredient we need in life. The more we know about the God that created us and this world we live in, the better we can serve Him and the happier we will be.” Taking Scripture from II Chronicles 15, Gary related the story about King Asa of Judah who was determined to lead his subjects to, again, seek the Lord for help, for they had gone astray. King Asa gathered all of Judah along with Benjamin, and many others with them at Jerusalem in the fifteenth year of his reign. “And they entered into a covenant to seek the Lord God of their fathers with all their heart and with all their soul” (II Chronicles 15:12;) This Scripture goes on to tell how the people rejoiced and desired to seek after God with their whole heart and soul. Verse 15 continues to say, “— and he was found of them: and the Lord gave them rest round about.” Gary called each of the congregation to read and memorize, if we can, Psalm 105: 4,”Seek the Lord, and his strength: seek his face evermore.”

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley, Cindy and Dale Jerrell, Allison, Brian and Jasmine Paul and Ralph Laughlin. Maxine was so delighted to get to see and visit with her company. She got a big kick out of playing with her great, great granddaughter, Jasmine Paul. Jasmine is two years old and a quite delightful, little girl. She kept all of us entertained during her visit. She loves her dolly and would not eat without having her sit in her chair next to her. She was standing in the kitchen with me one morning and kept pointing at something on my cabinet and saying, “Quack, quack.” I finally figured out that she was looking at a recipe holder in shape of a little duck that I had sitting on top of my ounce, weight scale.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Please read, Psalm 103:1-22 to realize how much God loves all of us and how He wants to care for those that call upon His name and follow His ways.