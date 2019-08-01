Red Bank – Alice Lirley

7/28 – Hello everyone. I don’t know about you, but I’ve been having to water my garden a lot more lately. I’m looking forward to some rain that has been forecast for this week. Gary and I have been enjoying some sweet tasting tomatoes that are now ripening. We’ve been eating those and some fresh, sliced cucumber with our breakfast every morning. Mmm Mmm good.

The Red Bank V.B.S. took place last week. Our attendance was low due to the fact that other neighboring churches just happened to plan their Bible School the same week. I believe we can all work together to make sure that doesn’t happen again in the future. I pray that there were some children that accepted Jesus as their Savior while attending Bible School this year. That’s what it is all about. I just received a report that there were 12 young souls saved in our Camp Calvary this year. We are praising the Lord for that super news. Red Bank has always taken an active part in that wonderful camp. We all have great memories of being camp counselor most every year. We would still make sure to take any child to that camp that wished to go. It is a beautiful camp ground with great dorms, kitchen and lunch/activity building, an indoor and outdoor worship area along with great play areas and a brand new swimming pool. Camp Calvary is near Hartville, Mo.

The Red Bank Worship service began with the singing of hymns, led by Jake Hampton. Everyone received a warm welcome by Gary Lirley. Special music was provided by Jeane Huff and Jake Hampton. Eloise Hallmark usually takes part in singing special music, but she had a family reunion in Illinois to attend. We pray she had a safe trip.

2 Chronicles 14 was the text for the morning message. Gary Lirley was our speaker. “How many times have we felt that the odds were against us in different situations throughout our lives?” asked Gary. In the Old Testament, one can read about many battles that were fought with limited soldiers and equipment. That’s how God planned battles that were led by faithful, faith-filled leaders. You see, God works on both sides of the battle. It’s a curious thing to read how many of the aggressors were caused to run away because they thought they were out numbered. It seems that many times they heard extra loud noises that scared them half to death and caused them to run away. Other times the armies that were led by the power of God just simply out fought their foe with, perhaps, a ten to one ratio of soldiers. Gary related a story about people depending on the assumption that luck or a good horoscope report would get them through any and all trials in life. He said that he read about how some people would put their trust in a coin being tossed to decide an important, life changing outcome. But, if they would have taken the time to read what was on the coin before they tossed it they would have read these words, “In God We Trust.” The Apostle Paul stated it well when he said in his letter to the Christian in the Church at Philippi, “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me,” ( Philippians 4:13).

I got a call from our daughter, Mitzi, to let us know that she had come through another operation on her broken ankle. She said that at first the doctors planed to patch her broken, splintered bone with donated bone. But, they changed their plan later for another procedure. She said they removed more pieces of broken bone and reattached muscles and ligaments to bone above the broken area. Anyway that’s what I understood her to say. She was in quite a bit of pain when I talked to her last. She is not allowed to put any weight on her injured foot for several weeks. I’m afraid she is like her mama and doesn’t like to hold still for any length of time. But, when you have to, you’d better just do it! Please pray for Mitzi, and that her broken ankle will heal well this time.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley last week were Jeane Huff, Gary and Alice Lirley and Ralph Laughlin. When Jeane and I visited with Maxine together, she had just won a whole box of Twinkies for winning a game of BINGO. She insisted that her guests eat some of her winnings. We didn’t argue with her. We just poured ourselves a cup of coffee and enjoyed it all, including some great girl talk.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. Nothing is too hard for God. Just put your trust in Him. “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us” (Romans 8:31)?