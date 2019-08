Randall Scott “Randy” Hiner, 63 years old of Mansfield, Missouri, went to be with Jesus on August 21, 2019 at his home.

Randy was born April 1, 1956 in Kearney, Nebraska to Eddie Glenn and Deloris Mae (McDowell) Hiner.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ava Assembly of God Church.Officiating is Pastor Buddy Boyd.

