Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

Well, hello there. How are you doing? I guess I’m doing OK. Like I always say, “I’m in pretty good shape for the shape I’m in.”

Not too much going on right now. I had my 3 month check-up with my family doctor here in Tipton on Tuesday. She renewed all my meds and is giving me a new one for stress. I really need it. A lot of things have been happening to make it worse. I can’t ever relax all the way. She thinks that might contribute to my weight loss. I lost 30 lbs and then gained ten of it back, then lost that, so I’m back to minus thirty. One thing is because I’m diabetic and have to watch my sugar. Doctor said I should eat more protein, but I’m not doing very good at finding high protein foods. I got some protein bars. Also my body mass is too low.

Walt had an appointment with his eye doctor Wednesday. His eyes are a little worse. I think it is his left eye. His doctor gave him a choice about getting new glasses, so he opted to wait until he goes back in six months and maybe get them then.

We hadn’t felt like grocery shopping for awhile, partly because of the heat, so we got a whole lot of groceries yesterday.

Grandson Jared and family finally got to move back into their house about three weeks ago. The water didn’t actually get into the house, but it was surrounded by floodwater and it got into the septic tank and they couldn’t use their water in the house. They had to get someone to clean the vents. Anita said Jared got a new sponge mop and was washing down all the walls with it. I haven’t had a sponge mop for a long time and I think I’ll get one and wash my walls.

We have to run some errands today, then I hope we’re caught up for a while. I talked to Walt’s daughter, Mona, in Ozark, MO one day this week. Her brother Bud sent us an indoor TV antennna to see if it works. The trouble is we’re too far away from the TV towers. Frank Dee got an antenna and he gets 18 stations, but he’s in the Quad Cities with all the stations.

Get well wishes to KayHutchison, Bill Pruett, and everyone who needs it.

I’d better get this in the mail and get ready to go so…

I trust you Jesus and I believe in angels.

Take care of yourselves and each other. Bye bye for now.