Quad Cities – Martha Twitty

Aug. 1. – So how is everyone doing on this nice, sunshiny day and the temps aren’t too bad either? We’ve been hearing a crop duster going back and forth over the fields the last few days. I didn’t think there was enough corn to dust, but I just looked at a field close to us and it looks pretty good. The rain we were were having so much of drowned some of the crops, but the same as it did my flowers.

They’re been having the fairs all around and the air show last month, but I don’t go anymore. It’s too hot and tiresome. Candi and Jarred were here for awhile one day and little Bane. He’s a sweet little boy and I believe he’s 3 now.

Another one of our neighbors moved out. She is a young woman and we really liked her. It seems like the younger ones don’t stay as long. I hope I don’t every have to move again. I don’t like to move and me staying in the same location for 40 years proves it. If I stayed here 40 years, I’d be very, very old.

Walt has a birthday coming up August 6th and he will be 89. It does not seem possible. But time just flies right along and nothing we can do about it.

Well, this isn’t much. And we did go to Muscatine last Thursday and met Anita for lunch and sort of got caught up on what’s been going on.

August 5 – Well it’s the same thing. I’m trying to beat the mailman again. He comes earlier now. Of course I could be smart and just write it the night before. I guess I’m not smart enough.

I spend most of the night flipping channels on the tv and still don’t get anything. There are plenty of channels, but just nothing we want to watch. Almost everything is religious and sports. I don’t have anything against religion, but I don’t want to watch it 24 hours a day. And the only sports Walt wants to watch is golf, and I say it’s like watching paint dry. I don’t mnd him watching it at all though. He says it’s relaxing and I can see where it would be. We used to be big NASCAR fans, but he doesn’t want to watch that because they have so many wrecks and also the ones we liked to watch have mostly retired. I think Jimmie Johnson is about the only one left of our favorites.

I guess what I’m getting at is I started out paying $50 a month for cable and they’ve been raising the price ever since. I now pay $164 a month. My phone is in there too, and it started out at $4.99 a month and is now $30 a month. The bad thing is that it’s only cable I can get here where I live. You can’t use dishes on these apartments.

I get the Davenport paper every day because we don’t get any of the Quad City stations, so I can sort of keep up with what’s going on there. Now they’ve raised the price of the paper to $65 for 13 weeks. So I’ve got to do somethig about all that.

Frank Dee has an antenna on his tv and he gets 18 channels and doesn’t have to pay anything. But he lives in the Quad Cities close to all the tv stations. I’m going to look at the tv antennas when I go to the store. That would save a lot of money.

Now why I get off on all those subjects I don’t know. I guess just whatever comes to my mind, I write. I’m kind of bad about that when I’m talking too.

We had a good day Saturday. Frank Dee, Berta, and Denny came out from East Moline to meet us for breakfast. We hadn’t seen Dee for a long time and it’s alays a treat to get to visit with him. I finally got to give him his birthday and Christmas presents after having them for 8 months. He really liked them so that makes me happy. He gave me a book about angels. I told him I love angels. I still have my collection of angels.

We met at a restaurant for breakfast. I was surpirsed there was plenty of parking. We found out why. A sign in the window said ‘closed for remodeling’. So we went elsewhere to eat. We had good food and good company and felt good. Dee said he had had company. I’m pretty sure he said they came to his home. His granddaughter and family from Waterloo, her husband and their five kids and they’re due for another baby any time. She probably has had it by now. Then his grandson Shanon and family from Hong Kong, China were there, so I’m sure he enjoyed that.

I guess everything is about the same with my family. As far as I know Jared and family are still not back in their house. And they have to be out of the camper soon. Some of the people from church are letting them live in it but I guess they’re probably going on vacation. Some other people from church are keeping Zoie’s dog and that’s so good of them. There’s some good people in that church. The people even brought Zoie’s dog to her party so she could see it. It’s supposed to be real hot again and storms.

I’d better say “I trust you, Jesus and I believe in angels.” So take care of yourselves and each other (and Hello to everyone I know) and bye-bye for now.