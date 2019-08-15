Public Invited to Give Feedback on Two Options for Future Route 60/125 Interchange on Aug. 20

GREENE COUNTY – In an effort to provide the greatest amount of safety improvement for the tax dollars spent, MoDOT engineers have developed a second design option for a new interchange at U.S. Route 60 at Missouri Route 125 near Rogersville.

The public is invited to provide feedback on the original option along with the newly developed second option at an open house-style public meeting on Tuesday, August 20, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The public meeting is planned for 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Logan-Rogersville High School, 300 N. Missouri Boulevard (Route 125 north of Route 60) near Rogersville. Attendees can stop by at any time during the meeting. A formal presentation is not planned.

Those unable to attend the in-person meeting can find the same exhibits and make comments by visiting an online meeting at www.modot.org/southwest . The online meeting will be available starting Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 20, prior to the in-person meeting.

MoDOT held a public meeting in November 2018 to show plans for a future interchange.

Following the meeting, MoDOT engineers developed a second option for the interchange.

The proposed road improvement project calls for building an interchange at the intersection and removing the existing traffic signal. Construction of the project could begin as early as 2022 with completion in 2023.