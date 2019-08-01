Potosi Man Sentenced to 19 Years for Enticing a Minor for Illegal Sexual Activity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Potosi, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court today for enticing a child victim in Lawrence County, Mo., to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Kevin Michael Nosser, 51, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 19 years and seven months in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Nosser to a lifetime of supervised release following incarceration.

Nosser, who pleaded guilty on March 7, 2019, admitted that he communicated online with a 12-year-old victim in Lawrence County, and made arrangements to pick her up and bring her to his residence in Potosi to engage in sexual activity.

When the child victim was reported as missing by her mother, the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol began searching for her. The family discovered multiple video calls between the victim and Nosser on her Google Play account, and FBI agents linked a phone number on the victim’s cell phone to Nosser. State troopers then located Nosser and the child victim in Potosi.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the FBI, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lawrence County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

Project Safe Childhood

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc . For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”