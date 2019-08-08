Pasture Plant Identification Classes Will Be Held Aug. 20 and 27 in Marshfield 

MARSHFIELD, Mo. –– For individuals that graze cattle, sheep, horses or goats – or even bale hay –– the correct identification of plants on the land is a key part of success according to Kyle Whitaker, County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment for University of Missouri Extension.

That is why Whitaker is offering a “Pasture Plant Identification Class” from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Aug. 20 and 27 at the Webster County Extension building, 800 S. Marshall, Marshfield. There is a $20 per person cost for the program, however, second person in a couple can attend for free.

To register for the classes, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 417 859-2044 or visit the office in person.

Class attendees will learn to identify the types of forages they are using, what toxic plants appear in pastures, and how identification can help with spray control. Whitaker will cover how grassland plants are classified, how location and soil type affects where plants grow, plant identification, how to determine your grassland composition and more.

