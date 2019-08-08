Parent’s Guide to Kid Approved Snacks for the Classroom 

CASSVILLE, Mo. –– Signs are popping up and parents are getting giddy at the sight of back-to-school supplies in stores. Soon, school buses will be picking up the young learners once again.

“With the joys of school comes the added pressure of what snacks to bring to school parties and events. We have all seen the panic in parent’s eyes as they walk franticly up and down the isles trying to decide what to bring,” said Eden Stewart, nutrition and health education specialist with University of Missouri Extension.

Stewart says the simple act of bringing a snack can be overwhelming because there is pressure to bring something healthy and tasty that all the picky eaters will enjoy.

“Here are some ideas to help the panicked parent make the trip to the store easier. Please check with your school for more requirements and classroom food allergies,” said Stewart.

Vegetables:

Packaged Baby Carrots

Packaged celery sticks

Cherry tomatoes

Mini bell peppers (also called lunch box peppers)

Packaged chopped up broccoli

Packaged chopped up cauliflower

Packaged chopped up mixed vegetables

Dehydrated snack vegetables (such as green beans, okra, kale chips, beet chips, etc.)

Fresh Packaged mild salsa

Fruits:

Apples

Oranges

Mandarins (also called cuties or halos)

Pears

Peaches

Plums

Bananas

Grapes

Berries (blueberries, blackberries, strawberries)

Packaged cut fruit (pineapples and melons)

Dried apples

Dried pineapples

Dried cranberries

Dried Bananas

Dried Mangoes

Raisins

Proteins:

Turkey Jerky

Turkey Pepperoni

Lean Packaged lunch meat

Shelled sunflower seeds

Packaged Hummus

Packaged Bean dips

Dairy:

Squeezable yogurt

Low fat yogurt dip (sometimes called Tzatziki Sauce)

Packaged cubed cheese

Packaged string cheese

Grain:

Whole grain crackers

Whole grain tortilla chips

Small snack rice chips (kids love the Ranch flavor)

Whole grain pita chips

Prepackaged popped popcorn

For more information on nutrition contact any of these nutrition specialists in southwest Missouri: Kelsa Ferguson in Greene County at (417) 881-8909; Lindsey Gordon Stevenson in Barton County at (417) 682-3579; Stephanie Johnson in Howell County at (417) 256-2391 or Eden Stewart in Barry County at (417) 847-3161.

The regional office of the Family Nutrition Education Program is located in Springfield and can be reached at (417) 886-2059.

Nutrition information is also available online http://extension.missouri.edu.