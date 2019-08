NOTICE FOR BIDS

The Douglas County EMA is seeking bids for a 100 watt DMR/NEXEDGE/ANALOG capable repeater for the counties Emergency Management frequency. This bid will need to include all necessary items to install, program, license, and make the repeater fully functional to our specifications and needs.

By Sept. 12, 2019, send bids to: P. O. Box 398, Ava MO 65608.

Douglas County EMA reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.