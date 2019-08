Notice for Bids

DOCO, Inc Sheltered Workshop is seeking to purchase a 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Sport equipped with handicapped chassis, automatic hydraulic ramp and doors installed, and handicapped driving equipment installed.

Submit bids in person to DOCO, Inc at 1306 Prince Street in Ava, MO by Tuesday Sept 3, 2019 at noon.

For more information, call 417-683-3915 and ask for Dawn.

DOCO, Inc Sheltered Workshop reserves the right to reject any or all bids.