Newborns in Need Sleepers in September Program

Newborns in Need, Inc wants to wrap at-risk newborns with love through warm, comfortable sleepers and sleep sacks.

The Southwest Missouri chapter of Newborns in Need will be seeking donations of sleepers and sleep sacks during the months of September and October 2019, during its annual “Sleepers in September” program.

Can you help by collecting new, gently-used, and handmade sleepers? The group needs sizes NB-18 months – pajamas, gowns, sleep sacs, or any kind of sleepers are welcome.

The sleeper drive is part of a national effort to bring warmth and comfort to babies this winter. These sleepers will keep babies warm this winter and fill a very real need in our community.

Those interested in participating, please bring donations to the Douglas County Health Department.

Newborns in Need is a nonprofit organization that distributes essentials such as diapers, clothing, blankets, bottles, toiletries, pacifiers, small toys and other needed items free-of-charge to babies of low-income families and babies that may be ill or born prematurely.

All donations stay in our community.