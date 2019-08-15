New Ava Teachers

Submitted Photo

Teachers new to the Ava R-1 Schools for the 2019/2020 school year include: (Front, left to right): Chelsea Maggard-FACS; Abbie Baird-Learning Lab Supervisor and MS Girl’s Assistant Basketball coach; Libby Lotter-6th Grade Math; and Jennifer Pitts-1st grade. (Second row, Left to right): Angela McKay- JAG Specialist; and Daryla Heinlein-MS Special Education. (Third row, Left to Right) Kylie Loftin-2nd Grade; Kelli Williams-HS Math; Jessica Brooke-Elementary Special Education; and Edwina Welch-5th Grade Math. (Back row, Left to Right): James Lafferty-7th Grade Math; Clayton Polson-Middle School PE/Health, Middle School Boy’s Football, Basketball, and Track Coach; Damon Seiger-HS PE and Health and High School Boy’s Basketball Coach; James Thorn-ISS Supervisor; and John Branstetter-Agriculture.