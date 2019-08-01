New Agreement Makes Transfer Between OTC and MSU Seamless

By University Communications

Graduating with a college degree in eight semesters just got easier thanks to a partnership between Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College.

On June 20, the two institutions signed the 2 plus 2 transfer plan articulation agreement. The goal is to allow seamless course transfers between OTC and MSU and avoid unnecessary duplication.

“MSU takes great pride in being a transfer-friendly institution,” said Dr. Frank Einhellig, provost at Missouri State. “The collaboration of our academic departments with OTC to develop efficient transfer pathways will be a significant benefit to students as they seek to complete a bachelor’s degree program.”

How it works:

Students complete an Associate of Arts (AA) at OTC.

Students who complete an AA or Missouri CORE 42 at OTC automatically meet MSU’s general education requirement. The student won’t need to complete additional general education courses unless specifically required for the student’s major program.

Students with an AA from OTC are guaranteed admission to MSU unless subsequently enrolled at another institution.

After completing the eight semesters of recommended course work (at OTC and MSU), a student will earn a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State.

Leaders at both institutions will review the 2 plus 2 transfer plans annually to assess necessary revisions.