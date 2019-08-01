Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site Hosts Tinsmithing Day Aug. 17

JEFFERSON CITY – Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site invites the public to the free program “Historical Skills: Tinsmithing” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Saturday, Aug. 17.

Tinsmithing became common in England in the 1630s. By the early 1800s, because the United States could produce the tin themselves, tinsmithing became very popular and common here as well. In the 19th century, tinsmiths setup shop and produced everything from lanterns to milk pitchers to coffee roasters. Join our resident tinsmith for a demonstration and enjoy a display of reproduction 19th century tinware.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear insect repellent.

Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located 2 miles north of Ash Grove at 7850 N. State Highway V. For more information about the event, or for weather related cancellation information, call the historic site at 417-751-3266.