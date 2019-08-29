Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site hosts Fall Rendezvous and Luminary Tour Sept. 14

JEFFERSON CITY – Join Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site staff from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, for the annual fall festival and lighting of the luminaries. Site staff at the Boone home will lead guided tours of the homestead that will focus on the many mysteries and lesser-known history of the site. Period interpreters will be stationed throughout the site sharing stories of the Boone family and the site’s 182-year history. As darkness falls over the homestead, storytellers will take to the porch of the Boone home to share stories of years gone by. This program will run in conjunction with the annual Ash Grove Fall Rendezvous.

Activities include:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Living History Displays and Demonstrations 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Mystery Tours, register at the site office as space is limited, tours begin on the hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 6 to 6:30 p.m. – The story of the 1937 Ash Grove Tornado 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – Storyteller Jim “Two Crows” Wallen presents the story of Lewis and Clark 8 to 8:45 p.m. – Lanterns and Luminaries Tour



Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear insect repellent.

Nathan Boone Homestead State Historic Site is located 2 miles north of Ash Grove at 7850 N. State Highway V. For more information about the event, or for weather related cancellation information, call the historic site at 417-751-3266.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.