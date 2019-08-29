Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Aug. 18 – Sunday was a beautiful summer day for worshipping the Lord! James Cox and John Dale were the ushers in the morning service. The special song was sung by Shirley (Womack) Gordon. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached “The Battle is the Lord’s” from 1 Chronicles 20:15. “Hearken ye, all Judah, and ye inhabitants of Jerusalem, and thou king Jehoshophat, thus saith the Lord unto you, Be not afraid nor dismayed by reason of this great multitude; for the battle is not yours, but God’s.” God spots the problem, shows the place, sets the plan, sees the praise, and secures the prominence.

In the Sunday evening service, Jesse Paxton led the singing, and the special song was a vocal duet by Bryan and Juliana Jones. The message was “God Bless America” by Brother Ishmael Gordon from St. Croix in the Virgin Islands. “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance.” Psalm 33:12.

Wed. was the monthly missionary service. Norman Lee Murray led in prayer. Barbara Uhles gave a report from Turkey. Then Cinda Thompson, our missionary superintendent, gave the Aug. Missions Reports from South Dakota, Albania, Africa, and the Missionary Reunion she and her husband attended last week.

The Annual Mt. Zion Camp Meeting Aug. 18-25 (Sunday-Sunday) with services at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day. Many have cooperated in cleaning the campus; Mowing-Adam Freeman, James Cox, and Gaylerd Miller; Auditorium-Pastor Bob, Dennis Uhles, Alex Fourman; Cafeteria-J.R. Downen, Phyllis Arnold, Mary Thompson, and Barbara Uhles; Dormitory – Cinda Thompson and Lilah Sherman; Preschool Building – Cheryl Paxton, Sheena Mahan, and Dana Fourman; Learning Center (grades 1-12) – Linda and Norman Murray.

The first day of classes at M.Z.B.S. was Mon., Aug. 19. “The Lord shall reign over them in Mount Zion from henceforth, even forever.” Micah 4:7.

Aug. 26 – The first camp meetings took place on the frontier in the Cumberland Mountains of Kentucky before the Civil War. It was sponsored by Presbyterians and later carried on by Methodists.

The 2019 Camp Meeting at Mt. Zion began on Sunday, Aug. 18th with Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. The speaker in the 10:45 World Missions Service was Larry Doyle who works with Wycliff Bible Translators in Papua, New Guinea. The special song was by 9 members of the Arnold family: Ron, Becky, Clarissa, Olivia, Donovan, Patrick, Anthony, Juliana, and Ashlea. Over 100 were present, and an offering of over $1,000 was received for World Missions.

In the Hope Missions Service at 2:00 Sunday afternoon, Jack Smith from O verland Park, Kansas, showed pictures from several areas in the U.S.

In the Harmony Hour at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Cinda Thompson led a few choruses. Then there were vocal solos by Jesse Paxton and Stephanie Thompson, a duet by Ken and Vicky Thompson, and a trumpet solo by Greyson Jones.

The Camp meeting Service at 7:30 p.m. began with congregational singing led by Ron Arnold; prayer by Gaylerd Miller, and a song by senior pastor from Beech Grove, Indiana. “The God of Impossibilities.” The most important thing about you is what you think of God. He wants to cure your spiritual dehydration!

Camp Meeting services continued throughout the week at 10:30, 6:45, and 7:30 each day.

Monday was also the first day of classes for Grades 1-12 at Mt. Zion bible School. Registration was handled in the offices by Lilah Sherman, Bryan Jones, Darrell Swearengin, and Linda Murray. James Cobb, Barbara Uhles, and Norman Murray supervised the classrooms. Adam Freeman and Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., drove the buses. Dana Fourman distributed a beautiful yearbook for 2018-19. It ws dedicated to Linda Ferguson, who retired last fall, having served as the school bookkeeper for 24 years.