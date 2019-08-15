Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Aug. 12 –The teacher for the Adult Sunday School class was Joyce McClure. The lesson was “The Meaning of Life” from Ecclesiastes 12:13. “Fear God & Keep His Commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.”

Dana Fourman sang a beautiful solo in the morning worship service. Pianist Cheryl Paxton accompanied her. Delbert Murray took prayer requests, and Dennis Uhles led in prayer. Brother Glen McClure from Overland Park, Kansas, brought the message, “Tracking the Storms of Life.” Mark 4:41, “What manner of man is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?” The promise, potential, purpose, and place of the storms.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Sunday evening service, and Norman Murray played a trumpet solo. Bro. Glen McClure’s sermon was “Where Do We Stand?” It was based on Genesis 3:9, “The Lord God called unto Adam, and said unto him, “Where art thou?” Where do we stand as a nation? as a church? as families? as individuals? Am I walking in the truth?

In the Wed. evening service, Earnest Murray called on Lilah Sherman to lead in prayer. Jesse Paxton played a recording of First and Second Peter.

Mary Thompson attended the Southern Iowa/Northern Misouri Camp Meeting in Moulton, Iowa for over a week. Dennis and Barbara Uhles were there for five days.

Five M.Z.B.S. staff members attended “Renew-a-nation” seminar about a Biblical World View at Camp Mernderley near Pikeville, TN on Aug. 1-2. Cheryl Paxton, Sheena Maham, Dana Fourman, Lilah Sherman, and James Cobb enjoyed the profitable sessions.