Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

7-29 – The special song in the Sunday morning service was by the Jones-Thompson Quartet. Ushers were James Cox and Bryan Jones.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., had special prayer for Sheena Mahan, James Cobb, Dana and Alex Fourman, who will be working at Youth Camp near Fulton, MO this week. Then he preached on “Cities of Refuge” from Numbers 35:12. “They shall be unto you cities of refuge from the avenger; that the manslayer die not, until he stand before the congregation in judgment… six cities shall ye have for refuge.” The place of sanctification (Kedesh). The place of sustainaing (Schehem). The place of solidarity (Hebron). The place of safety (Bezer). The place of statement (Ramoth). The place of salvation (Golan). The gates of these cities were open 27/7 and were accessible to every area of Israel. The cities were inhabited by Levites. Jesus is our city of refuge.

The special song Sunday evening was by Jesse Paxton. Cinda Thompson led in prayer. Pastor Bob preached on “Christology –the person, nature, and role of Christ. Ephesians 1:6 “To the praise of the glory of His grace, wherein He has made us accepted in the beloved.” The Messiah is the light, the Way, the Truth, the Life; the Prophet, Priest, and King.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wed. evening service, & Heidi Query led in prayer. Pastor Bob spoke about “Redemption in Christ” based on Ephesians 1:7. “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace.” Redemption includes the ceasing of sin, release from the guilt of sin, and remission of the penalty of sin.

After that service, Delbert Murray chaired a business meeting to introduce improvements to the sound system.

Vacation Bible School was held at 9-11:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri. “Pioneering on Life’s Trail” was directed by Barbara Uhles. Other staff included Stephanie Thompson (music and story), Debbie Cox (pianist), Judy Murray (Sec.-Treas.); Heidi Query, Jeanette Cardin, and Cheryl Paxton (preschool), Lilah Sherman (middle), Delbert Murray (Jr. high), Conda Thompson (snacks), Pastor Bob (games), Melina, Charles, and Earnest Murray; Lane Clouse (craft), Cooper Murray (helper).

Six of the 23 students and ten of the 16 workers had perfect attendance. The offering for the Peterson family in Lesotho, Africa totaled $440.00 Bible memory awards went to Preston Dannen and Logan Berg. The Bible Drill winner was Colin Fleming. Quiz winners were Preston Dannen, Miles Potter, Olivia Dannen, McKenzie Murray, Asa Murray, Colin Fleming, Luke Barton, and Emma Potter. After the program Friday evening, Charles Murray demonstrated rope-making, which the students had done for craft Wednesday.