Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

It was a good day for worship, singing, and prayers. Always thankful for praise reports, also.

Brother Charles continuted his series on “Having Our School Supplies.” He read from Ephesians 6, following from last Sunday. Our supplies are the armour of God, the helmet, our shoes, the breastplate, all protection from the wiles of the devil. We will finish the lesson next Sunday,

Mark your calendars for Old Folk’s Day Sunday, September 8, 2-4 p.m.

MaKayla Elliott returned to school Monday following knee surgery last week. Jewell Elliott spent a few days keeping her company.

James Elliott visited Jewell on the weekend. Kristy Tackett, Stephanie and Joey Mishler spent last weeked with Harold and Kay Hutchison.Kim, Danny and Morgan Clements visited the Hutchisons one day.

Norma Wood and Kay Hutchison attended the 60th anniversary celebration for Calvin and Janice Norman Sutherland, Saturday.