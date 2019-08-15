Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We were glad to be back together to begin our services with the pledges, singing and many prayers for our church, families and our country in the face of so many tragedies. Pray especially for each other in these trying times.

Brother Charles read several scriptures from both the old and new testament for his lesson titled, What are we waiting for? Have you ever made the remark, I wish I hadn’t put off going to see someone or do a certain thing that you knew was necessary? I think we all have been guilty, especially to speak to our loved ones about salvation.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown drove to West Plains to have some mechanic work done, last week. While there, they spent time with their grandchildren. They spoke with Paul by phone, also, and Pat visited one afternoon with Jeanne Cox. Jeanne was babysitting her great granddaughter, Raelynn, while her parents were taking a little break. Pat enjoyed being entertained by the baby.

Jewell Elliott and James Elliott were in Mtn. Grove last Friday evening, joining Jim and Darla Beltz there. Jewell also attended the Coonts reunion, Saturday. She saw folks she hadn’t seen in awhile.

Company the past few weeks for Harold and Kay Hutchison has been Lucille DeBerry, Harlin Hutchison, Kim and Dan Clements, Jewell Elliott, Maxine Lund, Larry Stewart. Harlin stopped on his way to Branson, Monday evening, and had supper with the Hutchisons.

Shaun and LeAnna Elliott and children, had supper with Jewell Elliott Thursday evening. James Elliott stopped by, also.