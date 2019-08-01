Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We had a wonderful day for worship, saying our pledges and singing. There are always lots of requests for prayer, the lost, bereaved and our families and church families. Many sad happenings in our corner of the world, continue to remember these.

Brother Charles read several scripture verses, beginning with Habakkuk 3, using one word, Hands. His question was, how many ways can we use our hands? He told the story of Moses, needing to stand with his hands and arms raised in order to defeat the Amaleks. Without the help of his people he may not have been able, but the Lord provided. We must raise our hands to praise the Lord.

Sounds like Camp Piland had two good camps. We appreciate our workers going and taking our food. Those who were there the two weeks need our appreciation, also.

Bonita and Floyd Winingham spent the weekend with Jewell Elliott. They were part of the record breakers for the Class Reunion, Saturday, and reported a good time.

MaKayla Elliott recently spent a week with Bonita and Floyd Winingham.

James and Tammy Elliott joined the Wininghams at Jewell’s, Saturday evening.

Glad to hear Pat Lansdown is back home after spending a few days in the hospital. Jadon Lansdown came and spent a four day mini vacation with Pat and Ronnie and took his usual excursion to Wonders of Wildlife, his favorite place. Jadon helped grandma with some yard work and they also had lunch with uncle Paul, on their way back home, Monday.

After two short stays in the hospital, Kay and Harold have enjoyed having these visitors: Jewell Elliott, Hellen Blakey, Brother Charles Peak, Maxine Lund, Kim and Danny Clements, Morgan Clements, Kristy Tackett, Jerry Pool, Perry Pool, Bill Johnson, Casey Merrifield, Harlin, Shirley and Amy Hutchison, Mindy Johnson and Bro. Jerry Loveland.

