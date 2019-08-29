Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

August 19 – Another Sunday has passed by and it seems that the weeks go by too fast. We just have time to turn around and it will be fall. But that’s the way God planned it.

I hope everyone took time to stop and rest a bit and just count your blessings. Let’s remember to keep our school children and all their teachers in our prayers as a new school year begins. Prayer is our best weapon against the evil that is in our world today.

We had a wonderful service this past Sunday at Highlonesome. The Holy Spirit was there in the singing and the preaching. When we go to church with the intent of worship and praise to our God, He pours out his blessings upon us. Our Pastor preached, taking his text from Daniel, on prayer and how important it is to us as Christians to use this gift that God has given us. It was a sermon we all needed to hear. God wants to hear from his people and we need to remember that God hears and answers prayer.

We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Rick Crawshaw. We extend our prayers and sympathy to Jean and family. Rick was a man that loved his Lord and served him for many years. He was an ordained minister of the Gospel and even as he fought a long battle with health issues, he never stopped serving his God. We have a long list as usual of people who are sick and our prayer is for them to be healed. It was good to have Dillon come for Sunday service. He drives down from Springfield, every so often just to get to go to church at his old home church. God does give us special blessings.

Next Friday night is our singing at Mt. Olive. It starts at 7 p.m. and everyone is invited to come and bring some songs and music. We missed having our singing in June, as we were on a mini vacation, so we are really looking forward to this month’s singing and trying to get word out that we are having it. So come and join us. I hope to see a good crowd and get to listen at some good gospel music.

In the meantime have a wonderful, safe week and remember, “You can accomplish more in one hour with God than in a lifetime without Him.” “With God, all things are possible.” Matthew 19:26