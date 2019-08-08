Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

August 5 – Hello again from Mt. Olive Church. We just finished helping Eastern Gate with VBS again this year. It was a good Bible school with around 40 kids attending on most nights. It was a good opportunity to share Jesus with our young generation. God is all about teaching our children about his love and also his rules for living a life that follows his teaching.

Our service opened with prayer and scripture, then Sunday school. Our hearts are heavy for all the families who have lost members so tragicly this weekend in Texas. We can’t understand why anyone would do such awful things against innocent people. Our prayers go out to them. Surely Satan is raging in our country.

We were pleased to have several visitors this Sunday. Hazel brought her grandson and three great- grandchildren plus her daughter with her. Bob & Trish came and brought two of their grandkids, Nova & Judd. Loved being in church with them. We also had several of our regular members out sick. Prayers for Larry and Fae and Paul and Glenna. Also on our prayer list is Kenny Goin as he continues his treatments. Our kids sang a couple of songs, then Hazel and I and Bobby sang two songs and Lisa sang also. After some good congregationals, Pastor Jerry preached a good sermon, starting with the question, who is this man called Jesus? Why do we worship him as our Lord and Savior? Jesus said, I am not of this world. He was God in the flesh. Jesus said, verily, verily I say unto you, before Abraham, I was. He said, I am the door. He said, I am the resurrection. Through faith, we believe that he brought salvation to all when he gave his life on the cross for all mankind. He is our hope of eternal life. This is just a few thoughts on who this man called Jesus is and why we as Christians place our hope in Him.

Due to sickness we cancelled our Sunday night service, but plan on having it next week. We invite you to Highlonesome if you don’t have a church where you regularly attend. The Bible teaches us that to assemble ourselves together to worship is our reasonable service to God.

God bless and keep you is our prayer and remember …. “You cannot win if you do not begin.” “Now therefore perform the doing of it; that as there was a readiness to will, so there may be a performance also out of that which ye have.” -2 Corinthians 8:11