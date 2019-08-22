MoDOT Sealing Webster County Route FF Near Fordland; Work Will Cause Traffic Stops and Delays

MoDOT will commence on a road improvement project as crews plan to seal the pavement on Webster County Route FF, between a point north of Fordland and Webster County Route A. The pavement upgrade includes a mixture of rock and oil.

The work will begin on Monday August 26, and continue through Wednesday, August 28, with road crews at the site between the hours of 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Drivers can expect one-lane traffic with flaggers directing them through the work zone, and vehicles may be stopped for up to 15 minutes.

Weather or construction delays may alter the work schedule.

